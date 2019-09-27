WAYZATA — The Lake Minnetonka National Society Daughters of the American Revolution are celebrating 5,000 hours of volunteer service, according to a news release from the organization.
Members of the Lake Minnetonka NSDAR have volunteered to support important needs in the community including, at-risk women, education, veterans, hunger, seniors, the environment and historic preservation, the release says.
The group is celebrating its Oct. 11, 1890, founding anniversary on Oct. 11 by cleaning a stretch of Highway 7 through the Adopt-a-Highway program.
The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. All members are descended from those who fought in the American Revolutionary War, the release says.