EXCELSIOR — Minnetonka High School alum and world-renowned sled dog racer Brent Sass will share his experiences at Unmapped Brewing Co. on Nov. 2 for the Raise the Woof fundraiser.
Sass will talk about living in Alaska’s wilderness and how he went from a novice to a two-time champion of the 1000-mile Yukon Quest sled dog race and then take part in a panel and Q&A with other mushers and sled dog veterinarians, according to a news release from Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby.
The Raise the Woof event, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., will also feature huskies, mushers, free kids activities, a food truck and more. There will be a silent and live auction including Minnesota Wild tickets and the “Ultimate Klondike Experience” where one can enjoy dog sledding by day and a night up in the north woods.
The event is raising money for the inaugural Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby the weekend of Feb. 8-9.
The 40-mile race, to be held on Feb. 9, will leave from Excelsior’s Lake Street and travel along the lake’s shoreline past Deephaven, Wayzata, Orono, Mound and end back in Excelsior.
The event’s website is KlondikeDogDerby.com.