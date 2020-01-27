PLYMOUTH — The Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee will visit the Plymouth Creek Center as part of its Senate Bonding Tour on Jan. 28 to learn about the city’s bonding request, according to a news release from the city.
The city of Plymouth has requested $15 million from the governor’s bonding proposal for the renovation and expansion of the Plymouth Creek Center, the release says.
Lawmakers will visit the Plymouth Creek Center to learn more about the facility and the bonding request from the city officials, including Mayor Jeff Wosje, City Manager Dave Callister and Park and Recreation Diane Evans, the release says.
The committee will visit the center from 11-11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 14800 34th Ave. N, the release says.
The Plymouth Creek Center renovation and expansion project is estimated to cost $52 million and includes $8.7 million for maintenance and renovation of the existing building. The new building will include new gymnasiums, a year-round indoor walking track, an indoor playground, fitness spaces, multipurpose rooms, art rooms and a redesigned Black Box Theater, the release says.
The Plymouth Creek Center website is plymouthmn.gov/pccproject.