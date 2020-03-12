SHOREWOOD — The League of Women Voters South Tonka annual Mayors Forum scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 12, has been canceled, according to a news release from the league.
The league hopes to reschedule as soon as possible, the release says. The release does not give a reason for the cancellation.
The forum was to feature mayors from Excelsior, Deephaven, Greenwood, Minnetrista, Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Woodland. The mayors were expected to present their State of the City addresses and respond to questions from the LWV.