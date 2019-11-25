MOUND — The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District is hoping a new marine toilets ordinance will help reduce the risk of people getting sick on Lake Minnetonka in the wake of last summer’s Fourth of July outbreak.
The LMCD says the ordinance, which reinforces and clarifies existing regulations that ban sewage discharge on Lake Minnetonka, “eliminates the possibility of wastewater entering the lake,” a Nov. 25 news release says.
“We have been researching options to reduce the risk of outbreaks, and this was one suggestion brought to us for consideration,” LMCD Board Chair Gregg Thomas said in the release. “Some boats have the capability of accidentally or intentionally pumping raw sewage into Lake Minnetonka and that is not in the best interest of public health.”
This ordinance comes months after more than 100 people reported getting sick after spending time near Lake Minnetonka’s Big Island on the Fourth of July. Health officials said in July the outbreak connected to the popular party spot was related to water exposure, with people likely getting sick from fecal matter in the lake. They said they may never be able to determine the exact pathogen that caused people to get sick, which isn't uncommon, but added the outbreak was not caused by E. coli.
The ordinance expands the definition of sewage to include mobile sources, requires marine toilet pumps to be removed from watercrafts and discharge valves (Y valves) to be locked.
“While the discharge of sewage in the lake was already prohibited by LMCD and state and federal regulations, this new ordinance makes it clearer and takes an additional step to protect the lake and all those who enjoy it,” said Lt. Shane Magnuson of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol unit.
The new rule will be “monitored and enforced” on Lake Minnetonka, the LMCD says, noting anyone launching a boat that has a toilet that does not follow the ordinance could face a petty misdemeanor.
Businesses on the lake that offer launching, sewage pumping or recovery services are required to report to the LMCD if they learn of a boat that is not in compliance of the new ordinance, the release notes.
The LMCD says this change comes from a collaborative effort between marina owner Gabriel Jabbour, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol unit and other lake service providers.