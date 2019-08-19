MINNETONKA — Old National Bank donated $10,000 to ICA Food Shelf in early August, according to an Aug. 8 news release from the bank.
Three times a year The Old National Bank Foundation presents grants to organizations that fit the criteria of affordable housing, early education, economic development, financial literacy or workforce development, the release says.
The ICA Food Shelf was chosen because of its affordable housing efforts with the Housing Stability Program, according to the release. In this program, clients meet directly with ICA case managers to prevent homelessness.
“We are so grateful for this generous contribution from Old National Bank Foundation,” ICA Food Shelf Executive Director Peg Keenan said in the release. “These funds will be used to help ICA clients who need housing and utility support in order to stay in their homes. Some of our clients find unexpected costs like car repair, medical expenses, or even having a job change can mean they need a little help one month and then their lives stabilize once again. Old National is making sure people in our community can stay in their homes and avoid the disruptive, life-altering effects of having to enter a shelter.”
The ICA food shelf serves the communities of Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Greenwood and Woodland. The shelf provides food, financial assistance and employment help.