WAYZATA — The Minnesota Teacher of the Year semifinalists have been chosen, including three teachers from the Lake Minnetonka area, according to a news release from Education Minnesota.
Hopkins High School Social Studies teacher Shannon Finnegan is one of the semifinalists. Finnegan teachers grades 11-12, the release says.
Wayzata High School AP Biology teacher Amanda Laden has also made it to the semifinalist round. Laden teaches grades 11-12, the release says.
Leanne Smith teaches grades 1-8 at Minnetonka Public Schools’ Deephaven Elementary School. Smith is a Special Education teacher, the release says.
Originally 136 candidates were nominated for the honor, which was narrowed to 36 semifinalists by 24 community leaders, the release says.
The panel will review the semifinalists’ portfolios and video submissions in late March and pick 10 finalists, the release says.
Current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Jessica Davis will announce the 2020 Teacher of the Year at a banquet on May 3 at the St. Paul RiverCentre at 175 W Kellogg Blvd., the release says.
Education Minnesota is a statewide educators union that underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. Candidates can be pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education teachers from both public or private schools, the release says.