WAYZATA — The Minneapolis Aquatennial Senior Alumni chose two local seniors to represent the area in the 2020 Minneapolis Aquatennial.
Michael Espeland of Minnetonka was named the Aquatennial Senior Commodore and Karen Holtmeier of Wayzata was named Aquatennial Senior Princess. Lainie O’Hern of Minnetonka was a candidate.
Espeland and Holtmeier, along with two other members of the royal court, will serve as representatives during the Aquatennial to represent Minneapolis and the surrounding communities.
The Aquatennial Ambassadors website is www.aquatennialambassadors.com/seniors.