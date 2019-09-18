MINNETONKA — The Lone Lake Park mountain biking trails project will pedal forward as Minnesota Supreme Court denied a petition for review that was holding up the project.
On Sept. 17, the Minnesota Supreme Court denied the nonprofit Protect Our Minnetonka Parks (POMP)’s petition to review the city of Minnetonka's decision to not conduct an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW), according to a Sept. 18 news release from the city. The petition was filed by the group on July 17, 2019.
In June, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the city after POMP petitioned the court to review the city’s decision to not conduct an EAW.
The Minnetonka City Council approved the mountain biking trail concept plan on Aug. 26 with a 5-2 vote. The city was waiting on the state Supreme Court’s decision to start working on the trail.
The next steps for implementing the concept plan, as explained during the Aug. 26 Minnetonka City Council meeting, will include:
- Staff would survey the land to minimize the future trail's environmental impact.
- Obtain permits from regulatory agencies, including the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
- Comply will all applicable city ordinances.
- Conduct an archaeological site survey.
- Apply for trail grants.
- Enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists — the group volunteering to help with trail maintenance.
- Hire a contractor for the project.
- Work with volunteer groups to salvage native plants.
- Lastly, construct the trail.
The city's Lone Lake Mountain Biking Trails study website is eminnetonka.com/mountainbiking.