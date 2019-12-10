LONG LAKE — The Long Lake City Council presented Gina and Scott Davis of Dog Threads with the “You Make Long Lake Proud” award at the Nov. 21 City Council meeting.
The award recognizes the couple for their creativity, inspiration and innovation in their business Dog Threads.
“We celebrate you as residents in our community in truly making Long Lake proud,” the award says in part.
Gina accepted the award for the couple, bringing the family dog, Jonsey, to the City Council meeting.
The Davises appeared on "Shark Tank" on Nov. 10 where Mark Cuban invested $250,000 in their company with 25% equity in the company.
Dog Threads makes matching shirts for dogs and their owners including Hawaiian prints, flannels and sweaters.