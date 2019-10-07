PLYMOUTH — Helen Pesonen has 100 years of stories — her life stories — and she’ll sit for hours sharing her wisdom with you.
Helen turned 100-years-old on Friday, Oct. 4. When asked how it feels to be 100, Helen joked, saying, “The alternative would not be so great.”
Friends and family gathered at Presbyterian Homes in Plymouth on Friday, Oct. 4, and at Calvin Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Oct. 6, to celebrate Helen’s birthday.
Helen was a longtime resident of Long Lake with her husband, the late Oiva “Ike” Pesonen. Ike was Orono High School’s first football coach, running the program for nearly 30 years, and is the namesake of the school’s Pesonen Stadium.
Recipe for success
Helen attributes her long life to moderation, and does not have any tips for people who want to make it to her age beyond everything in moderation. She doesn’t drink or smoke, and she said she eats everything in moderation.
“Even like a coffee, I’m a non-smoker, I’m a non-drinker, not that I have anything against it, I just don’t like it,” Helen said. “I try to live and eat properly.”
Childhood
Helen was born in Plainview, Texas, in 1919. She moved to her father’s family farm in Randall, Minnesota, when she was 6-years-old. According to Helen, this is where she spent most of her childhood, milking cows and working on the farm.
“I’ve milked a lot of cows,” Helen joked.
She attended Little Falls High School with her siblings. Helen said at one point her parents rented her siblings and her rooms in Little Falls so they would not have to commute. She and her sister would cook meals for her brother on a small two-burner stove.
Helen then attended St. Cloud State University for a year and transferred to the University of Minnesota for the home economics program.
At the University of Minnesota, Helen lived in several different places but she says she always cooked for herself and often other people — including her brother, who also attended the university, and his friends.
“I cooked my way through school, I always say,” she said.
Adulthood
After graduating from the University of Minnesota, Helen taught home economics for five years. She was teaching in Greenway, Minnesota, when she met her husband Ike. Helen retired when they got married in order to take care of their children.
Ike also attended the University of Minnesota, but the couple didn’t know each other when they were students. Their three children also chose to attend the state school.
Helen came out of retirement to teach home economics for half a year at one of the Wayzata middle schools and half a year at Rockford High School and worked as a substitute teacher for several years.
Today, Helen has three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.