EXCELSIOR — The Maker’s Studio in Excelsior has been selected for the 2019 Best of Excelsior Award, according to an Aug. 11 news release. The store was recognized in the home goods store category.
The Excelsior Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category.
“These exceptional companies help make the Excelsior area a great place to live, work and play,” the release says.
The organization works exclusively with local business owners, recognizing small businesses for their contribution to the community.
The Maker’s Studio is a home goods store in Excelsior that offers goods from over 30 local artisans. The store opened in 2018 with unique and ever-evolving merchandise, according to the store’s website.