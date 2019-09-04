WAYZATA — A black bear killed the daughter of a Lake Minnetonka-area family near the border of Minnesota and Canada over Labor Day weekend.
Catherine Sweatt-Mueller, 62, of Maple Plain, was at a cabin on Red Pine Island on Rainy Lake in Ontario, Canada, with her parents when she was killed by a bear on Sunday, Sept. 1, a news release from the Ontario Provincial Police says.
Sweatt-Mueller had gone outside to check on the family’s dogs when she apparently encountered the bears, a family friend told Lakeshore Weekly News.
When she didn't return to the cabin, her mother called 911 around 6:30 p.m., the release says. When police found Sweatt-Mueller's body, there were bears nearby.
Authorities shot one of the bears, the release notes. Officials have yet to say what will happen to the other two bears.
Black bear attacks are “extremely rare,” according to the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s website. They typically will avoid humans but will wander into more populated areas when they’re hungry.
Red Pine Island, located about 10 miles from International Falls, Minnesota, is a secluded island with no other homes on it.
This is a developing story.