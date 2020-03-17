MINNETONKA — The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is closing its offices to the public until March 30 and staff will work remotely, according to a news release from the organization.
The MCWD made the decision under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of its stakeholders and staff, the release says.
The MCWD staff will continue its day-to-day work to protect and improve water resources, the release says.
All meetings and contacts will be conducted via e-mail, phone or web conferencing. The team will continue to be fully available during standard business hours, the release says.
The MCWD will continue to operate Gray’s Bay dam normally in order to manage flooding risk in Minnehaha Creek and Lake Minnetonka, the release says.