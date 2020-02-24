WAYZATA — Don’t forget to pick up your trash at the end of the ice fishing season.
That’s the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ message to ice anglers as the end of the ice fishing season nears.
Conservation officers have found all types of litter, including cigarette butts, propane canisters, blocking materials and fish carcasses, as well as cans, bags and bottles — some filled with human waste — out on the ice, a Feb. 20 news release says.
“People need to clean up after themselves when they head home. The only thing they should leave is an imprint in the snow or ice,” said Rodmen Smith, director of the Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division. “The majority of people do things right, but unfortunately there’s a subset of people who leave a mess on the ice and count on someone else to clean up after them.”
Trash that’s left out on the ice is not only an eyesore, but it can negatively affect water quality. This is especially true if the trash is still out there when the ice melts.
The DNR says this is a problem all season, but it becomes even more of an issue as the deadline to remove fish houses gets closer. Fish houses must be removed from Lake Minnetonka, and other lakes in the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, by midnight on March 2. The deadline to remove shelters from the northern third of the state is March 16, while the deadline for border waters varies.
Throughout the winter, DNR conservation officers monitor anglers and document areas where litter may be a problem. Those who are caught leaving their trash behind are issued litter citations.
“Leaving trash on the ice isn’t a mistake or an oversight – the people who litter make a conscious decision to do it,” Smith said. “They take advantage of the fact that the majority of people care about our lakes and will clean up trash, even if it isn’t theirs.”