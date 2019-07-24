MINNETONKA — The fight over proposed mountain biking trails in Minnetonka’s Lone Lake Park continues.
Protect Our Minnetonka Parks Inc. (POMP) filed a petition with the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the Minnetonka City Council’s decision to not conduct an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW), according to a July 19 news release from the city of Minnetonka.
The petition comes after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in June in favor of the city after POMP petitioned the court to review the decision. The Court of Appeals ruled that the mountain biking project did not have the potential for significant adverse effects on the environment.
The Minnetonka City Council is planning on reviewing the mountain biking trail plan at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 26. The council will decide then whether or not to move forward with the plan, the release says.
If the council decides to move forward with the project, it will await a decision from the Minnesota Supreme Court regarding the EAW, the release says.
The mountain biking trails were reviewed and recommended for approval by the city’s park board in June 2018.