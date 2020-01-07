MINNETONKA — Scrolling through the Mental Health Navigators Facebook page, parents post articles about mental health and child-rearing, others ask for advice.
Occasionally there is the anonymous post, one of the three founders of the page — Toni Plante of Minnetonka, Robin Ritcher or Cathy Rude — shares “for a friend” who wants to keep their name off the platform but wants the advice of the 1,000 parents who are struggling with similar issues.
Some requests are as simple as a prayer request for a family going through a hard time, others have more complicated requests — they are looking for advice on children with anxiety, depression, ADHD, eating disorders and other mental health struggles.
Many are already seeing therapists and doctors, others are looking for tried and true mental health professionals. What they want from the group, Plante explained to Lakeshore Weekly News, is advice a professional can’t give — different schools to try, advice and support for the holidays and general emotional support.
How it got started
Plante’s daughter Ana, a Minnetonka High School student, died by suicide four years ago this January. Plante decided she wasn’t going to hide the way Ana died — she spoke about it at her daughter’s funeral, in her obituary and to WCCO.
She wanted to break any stigma about mental illness for Ana and for any other students struggling with the same mental health issues. Parents started reaching out to Plante, she’d get requests on Facebook from strangers who wanted advice about their own children who seemed to be struggling as Ana did.
“When you do that, it’s interesting because people come out of the woodwork,” Plante said about speaking out about Ana’s death. “They were frequently just parents saying, ‘I don’t know what to do.’”
A year after Ana died, another Minnetonka High School student took their own life. Plante teamed up with Cathy Rude, a public health official with Hennepin County, to start Minnetonka-based Mental Health Navigators. The group began as a meeting for parents to talk about their children and their mental health struggles and to get advice from parents going through similar things.
Quickly Robin Ritcher, a licensed social worker, joined the team and the three started the Facebook group for parents locally and across the world.
Nonprofit status
The group has since moved past just being a Facebook group, it now has its own website, mentalhealthnavigators.org, where parents can find all kinds of resources for student mental health, including a complex search engine for finding local resources, live support and of course a link to the Facebook page.
This year, Plante, Rude and Ritcher decided to take the informal group and apply for nonprofit status.
The group was approved as a 501(c)3 nonprofit right before Christmas 2019, Plante said, and the group is excited about its new chapter.
With their new status, the group can take donations and hopefully make more connections. Plante wants to eventually connect to health organizations like Park Nicollet Health Services and with schools and colleges to share their work.
The group will be gathering on Jan. 30 to raise money for Mental Health Navigators and recognize an important anniversary — the date Ana Plante took her own life.
The fundraiser is called A Night to Unite for Mental Health. It starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Pique Travel Building, 306 Water St., in Excelsior.
The event will feature Plante, Rude and Ritcher’s story about starting the Mental Health Navigators and opportunities for people to get involved and raise money for the group.
Toni Plante writes the monthly column, Her Story Isn’t Over Yet, for Southwest News Media.