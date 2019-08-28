More information

The process to add mountain biking trails in the city of Minnetonka began a few years ago at the request of residents.

In September 2016, the Minnetonka Park Board directed staff to explore the feasibility of adding trails to the city's park system after a group of residents requested the board do so. The desire for mountain biking trails was also a popular request in the city's Imagine Minnetonka community-wide visioning process conducted in 2016.

In 2017, following a public input process, city staff began analyzing the feasibility of adding trails.

In early 2018, after analyzing several locations, the Park Board directed staff to develop a concept plan for adding trails to Lone Lake Park, 5624 Shady Oak Road.

At meeting on June 6, 2018, the park board unanimously voted to recommend approval of the concept plan to the City Council, which the City Council voted on and approved more than a year later, at its Aug. 26, 2019, meeting.