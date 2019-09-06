MINNETONKA — Minnetonka City Council candidates will face off during a candidate forum at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 15, in the City Council chambers.
The forum is hosted by four Minnetonka organizations: the Minnetonka Community Housing Team, a group advocating for affordable housing; Rank Choice Voting for Minnetonka, an advocate group for rank choice voting; the Minnetonka Climate Initiative, an environmental advocacy group and the Minnetonka Collective, a community engagement group.
All eight candidates will participate in the event that will include discussion on the topics of housing, City Council elections, community building and climate and the environment.
David Haeg, a member of Rank Choice Voting for Minnetonka, told Lakeshore Weekly News the event will last about an hour and a half. Each group will ask each candidate a question via a moderator. There will not be audience questions.
The event will also include time for the candidates to meet with voters individually after the forum.
Eight candidates filed to run for Minnetonka City Council by the June 4 filing deadline. There are four ward-specific seats and one at-large seat up for election. The City Council is comprised of six members.
The candidates are who registered by the deadline are:
- Brian J. Kirk (Ward 1 candidate)
- Rebecca Schack (incumbent, Ward 2 candidate)
- Jonathan Kerslake (Ward 2 candidate)
- Mike Happe (incumbent, Ward 3 candidate)
- Bradley Schaeppi (Ward 3 candidate)
- Kissy C. Coakley (Ward 4 candidate)
- Paul J. Lehman (Ward 4 candidate)
- Susan Carter (incumbent, at-large candidate)