MINNETONKA — Minnetonka resident Nerita Hughes was appointed to Gov. Tim Walz’s Workforce Development Board on Dec. 9, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Hughes will serve as the Women’s Economic Security Act Representative effective Dec. 14, the release says. Her term will expire Jan. 2, 2023.
The Governor’s Workforce Development Board will assist the governor in developing, implementing and modifying the state plan, reviewing statewide policies, providing recommendations on actions to improve the workforce development systems and programs, developing strategies to identify and remove barriers for better alignment, supporting career pathways, providing outreach to individuals and employers, developing and updating comprehensive state performance accountability measures and disseminating best practices, the release says.