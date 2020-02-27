MINNETRISTA — Minnetrista will be getting a third water tower after the City Council on Feb. 3 awarded the project to the company Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors.
The new 500,000-gallon water tower will be built on the south side of Minnetrista at 9400 Highway 7. Construction will begin this spring and is expected to be finished in September 2021.
The $2.65 million project was one of the reasons for the rise in the city's property tax levy, the city told Lakeshore Weekly News in January.
The water tower will be the city's third. There is one water tower off Highway 7 near Kings Point Road in the Woodland Cove area that holds 400,000 gallons and another near Mound Westonka High School off Sunnyfield Road that holds 300,000 gallons, City Manager Michael Barone told Lakeshore Weekly News.
The Woodland Cove-area water tower serves a good portion of the city but is reaching its capacity as the city grows, Barone said. Another factor in needing an additional water tower is to provide water for fire safety.
Adding a third water tower was always in the city's plans. It decided now is the time to build it, before the need for another water tower is too great.
The new tower will use water from the city's existing wells and water treatment plants, but the city is prepared to dig a new well and build a water treatment plant in the future if the needs arise. Barone said they expect this could be in 5-10 years, depending on how fast Minnetrista's population grows.
Project Manager Chad Katzenberger presented the bids during the Feb. 3 City Council meeting. The city opened the bidding process on Jan. 3, which resulted in three bids: a $2,974,000 bid, a $2,917,000 bid and a $2,288,500 bid. The City Council approved the lowest bid, which is $133,500 less than what the city engineer estimated the project would cost.
Mayor Lisa Whalen questioned the difference in the bids, explaining the city has had issues with a contractor who was the lowest bidder and ended up creating a lot of issues for the city.
Whalen wondered whether the city could go with a contractor that wasn’t the lowest bidder, but City Attorney Ron Batty said state law requires the city to award the bid to the lowest, responsible bidder unless it found significant evidence the bidder was irresponsible.
The City Council approved plans and specifications for the water tower at its Dec. 2, 2019, meeting with a unanimous vote. On Feb. 3, it passed the resolution to award the bid to Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors with a 4-1 vote. Council member Shannon Bruce was the dissenting vote.