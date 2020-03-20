MINNETRISTA — Trista Day 2020 is set for Saturday, May 16, at Minnetrista City Hall, according to a news release from the Minnetrista Police Department.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature safety education events for all ages, the release says.
The event will include displays, kids’ activities, pig races, a helicopter landing, Wild Things Zoo Attractions, a K-9 demonstration, product displays, promotional items and free food, the release says.
Trista Day is a good opportunity for businesses and organizations to promote themselves to area residents via a vendor booth. Those interested can visit cityofminnetrista.com to get an application for a vendor booth or call the police department at 952-446-1131.
The deadline for booth registration is April 30, the release says.