WAYZATA — The Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee will be visiting the city of Wayzata to view the Lake Effect project outside Depot Park at 402 Lake Street East at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, according to a news release from the city.
There will be a brief program about the Lake Effect program for the Investment Committee to consider funding in the upcoming Legislative session, the release says.
The event is open to the public. The event will be moved to the Community Room in City Hall at 600 Rice Street East if there is inclement weather, the release says.
The Lake Effect Project has been in development for over 10 years in collaboration with the community along the shoreline of Lake Minnetonka, according to the release.
The components of the project include:
- Creation of public access to Lake Minnetonka
- Construction of Safety and ADA enhancements to railroad crossing and corridor
- Grade separated extension of the Dakota Rail Regional Trail
- Conversion of parking lot into a plaza park
- Streetscape/utility improvements
- Restoration of 3,000 feet of shoreline
- Construction of year-round public restrooms
- Historical restoration of Section Foreman’s House into a programmable public space
- Construction of 1,250 foot boardwalk along Lake Minnetonka