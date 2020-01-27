MOUND — More than 100 people lined up on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Surfside Park in Mound to jump into freezing cold water for the Lake Minnetonka Polar Plunge, which benefits Special Olympics Minnesota.
This was the second year the event has been held, according to Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok.
The event draws folks from all over the lake, hoping to raise some money for a good cause and have some fun, Farniok told Lakeshore Weekly News.
“It’s great when you get involvement in the community for a great cause, especially on a day like this,” Farniok said the day of the event. “You have people who are willing to jump into freezing water to celebrate a great cause and build energy for the community.”
The Orono Police Department organized the event and had a team of officers and family members who jumped into the cold lake.
“We are law enforcement, we are here to serve the community,” Orono's Deputy Police Chief Chris Fischer said. “Chief Farniok’s model is, this is really a service to the community. It’s not just to us, it’s all the Special Olympians. A little bit of inconvenience on our part helps hundreds of people live their dreams. All these athletes, they get to do that stuff because of the money that is raised.”
The event hoped to raise $45,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota. As of Monday, Jan. 27, the event had raised $38,136, according to the Polar Plunge website. Molly Egan, Special Olympics event manager for the Lake Minnetonka Polar Plunge, told Lakeshore Weekly News, donations often roll in after the event.
Last year, the event raised $41,644 and the organizers decided to up their goal for this year's event, Egan said.
Participants are required to raise $75 to participate in the event but some raise hundreds or thousands of dollars for the Special Olympics.
“It’s fun to see everyone come out for a good cause, it really is what helps keep our organization going. The more funding we get, the more we can do with athletes,” Egan said.
The money raised goes to putting on events for athletes and to the Special Olympics leadership programs, Egan said.
According to the Polar Plunge website, 175 people jumped into Lake Minnetonka on Saturday. Among those who braved the frigid waters was Jenni Dewitt, who jumped with a group of friends in a team called Rob Sucks. The team decided on their name after one of their friends pulled out of participating (his name is Rob).
“It was nerve-wracking and cold but now it’s great,” Dewitt said after she jumped. She decided to participate because of peer pressure from friends and because it's for a great cause.
According to Egan, a lot of Special Olympics athletes participate in the Polar Plunge events both as plungers and ambassadors.
“They create a team and fundraise like everyone else,” Egan said. “It’s fun. We had some ambassadors who were out, we always like to start out the plunge with our athlete oath, just kind of show people who they are out helping, who they are out here raising money for.”