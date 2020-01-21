MOUND — Fifteen-year-old Ryder Zwolinski wasn’t thinking when he busted open the door and pulled his father out of the burning garage — he just acted, he told Lakeshore Weekly News.
Ryder, while standing next to his father, Rob Zwolinski, and his mother, Julie Zwolinski, was honored for his actions with a Citizens Award in a ceremony at the Mound Fire Department on Monday, Jan. 20.
“I’m very proud of my boy. If he did not do what he did, I would not be standing here,” Rob Zwolinski told the paper.
The fire and rescue happened Jan. 5. The Mound police and fire departments responded to an intense structural fire at the Zwolinski’s garage around 1 p.m. that day.
Rob Zwolinski had been trapped inside the garage, Mound Fire Chief Greg Pederson said. He was disoriented due to the fire and was unable to get out of the garage.
That’s when Ryder jumped into action and busted open the side door of the garage, which was locked, likely saving his father’s life, Pederson said.
“This situation is unique because a young man took an important life-saving role,” Pederson said. “The entire community and public safety staff commend Ryder Zwolinski for his heroic and unselfish act of bravery.”
The Mound Fire Department presented Ryder with a medal and certificate during the ceremony.