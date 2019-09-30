MINNETONKA — The Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail has won a national award.
The regional trail, which travels 15 miles through Hopkins, Minnetonka, Edina, Richfield and Bloomington, won the Innovation in Park Design Award at the 2019 National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) annual conference, held in Baltimore on Sept. 25, a Three Rivers Park District news release says.
“NRPA is proud to recognize innovation in parks and recreation with these awards,” said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO, according to the release. “Congratulations to this year’s winners who have demonstrated their commitment to building communities through innovative park and recreation practices.”
The innovation award recognizes park and recreation agencies that have improved and strengthened their communities through innovative practices in park design, health and wellness, conservation and social equity, the release notes.
The Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail travels through fully developed cities, which required complex planning efforts, multiple partnerships and creative engineering to complete the trail project, the release says.
“Partnerships at all levels of government were critical to the success of this project,” Three Rivers Park District Board Chair John Gunyou said in the release. “In particular, I’d like to thank the city of Edina and the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, and I’m grateful to NRPA for this honor.”
The Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail is part of the Three Rivers Park District 160-mile regional trail network and features nearly two miles of boardwalks that traverse wetlands and the Nine Mile Creek.
The trail's website is www.threeriversparks.org/location/nine-mile-creek-regional-trail.
The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District is about 50 square miles and encompasses the land that drains into Nine Mile Creek, which includes Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Minnetonka and Richfield.