WAYZATA — A landscaper hit a two-inch gas main at the intersection of Rice Street and Widsten Circle in Wayzata the morning of Tuesday, July 9, Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich told Lakeshore Weekly News.
Klapprich said besides the landscaper ripping a hole in the main, there was no other damage to report from the incident and no one was injured.
People were asked to stay away from the area for about an hour while firefighters were on the scene.
The area will be without gas until CenterPoint Energy confirms that the area is safe. The timetable for that is unclear.
“It’ll be a while,” Klapprich said.