WAYZATA — Construction on Lake Street in Wayzata is set to begin in September, with an open house meeting about the project slated for Aug. 27.
The Lake Street reconstruction project is one facet of the Wayzata Lake Effect, an effort to better connect people to Lake Minnetonka.
Lake Street, from Barry Avenue to Broadway Avenue, will be reconstructed to make it more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. The project also entails replacing the municipal parking lot at Lake Street and Broadway Avenue with a Plaza Park.
The open house meeting for residents to learn more about the upcoming project is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the Community Room at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.