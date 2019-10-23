ORONO — The Orono Lion’s Club announced it will hold its 33rd Annual Snowball Open Ice Golf event on Jan. 25, 2020 at Birch’s on the Lake at 1310 W. Wayzata Blvd. in Long Lake.
The club encourages locals to “dust off your clubs and help support your community,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
There will be 18 holes of ICE golf with sponsors at every tee. Tee times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event page says
The Lion’s Club is asking for $25 donations per person the day of the event and $20 online advance purchase. All proceeds go to local Lions projects, the Facebook event page says.
The event page is at tinyuprurl.com/yyuw9vff and tickets are at tinyurl.com/y48gkz5u.