ORONO — Voters in the Orono School District voted down a technology levy on Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s website.
The school district said the proposed levy, which would replace the current technology levy that expires in 2021, would have generated an additional $1 million a year for the district’s technology initiatives.
The levy failed, with 1,399 people (55.67%) voting no and 1,114 (44.33%) voting yes, the Secretary of State’s website shows.
Orono School Board member Michael Bash, who was re-elected on Tuesday, said he was disappointed the levy did not pass, telling Lakeshore Weekly News, "We clearly didn't do a good enough job of sharing with the voters why that's important."
Laura Wallander, who was also re-elected to the Orono School Board, also expressed disappointment that the levy didn’t pass.
Reporter Eden Teller contributed to this report.