ORONO — Santa’s sleigh will be an antique fire truck as he arrives in Orono on Dec. 7 for Orono’s second annual Christmas Tree Lighting, according to a news release from the city.
Attendees can take pictures with Santa, drink cider and hot chocolate, eat cookies and meet with City Council Members and Mayor Dennis Walsh, the release says.
Donations will be collected for Western Communities Action Network, the release says.
Santa will arrive at 5:45 p.m. and the tree will be lit at 6 p.m., according to the release.