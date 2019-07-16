PLYMOUTH — Parkers Lake beach in Plymouth is closed and a water ski show planned for July 16 has been canceled due to water quality concerns.
The city said in a news release on Tuesday, July 16, there are water quality concerns caused by flash flooding during the "torrential rain and thunderstorm" on Monday night.
Swimming, kayaking and recreation activities in the water are not advised, the city said.
The water ski show planned for the lake on July 16 is also canceled. It's not clear if the event will be rescheduled.
The beach will remain closed while crews complete water quality tests, the city said.
Some beach closure information can be found at www.hennepin.us/beaches.