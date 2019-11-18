WAYZATA — The Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge over U.S. Highway 12 is open.
The new bridge reopened at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, and people around the area are "giddy" that after 141 days (almost four months), one of the main routes to get in and out of Wayzata is open again.
“I came across the bridge late in the day on Saturday and I was just giddy in my car to be able to come across the bridge again and feel welcomed and enjoy making my way through town without any of the orange,” Becky Pierson, president of the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 18.
The roughly 18,000 motorists that use the bridge daily had to find new routes, causing headaches for commuters, businesses and residents.
“This has been an uphill period for us while this was being built. People had to figure out how to get into town. Some had helicopters, but some people had to come in through the west or the east to find their way into town,” Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox said at the ceremony, adding, “People are already kind of giddy at this thing being open.”
Officials with MnDOT, the city of Wayzata, the chamber and Hennepin County were grateful for people’s patience during the project.
“This is the end of a decades-long process of upgrading 101,” Hennepin County Commissioner Jan Callison said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, noting the project to rebuild the highway started when the state turned the road over to the county. “It’s extended from the south down to the Carver County line in Minnetonka to as far north as Plymouth. And it really is a representation of the commitment that we have to this major artery in Hennepin County and this portion of Hennepin County.
“And we know how disruptive it is … the patience it takes, but what you have in the end is a much safer road that will move goods and people, and give access to pedestrians and bicyclists in a way that simply did not happen before,” Callison added.
The heavily traveled bridge had been closed since June 28 to allow for crews to replace the deteriorating bridge with a bridge that is almost 10 feet wider and has dedicated left-turn lanes. Other changes to the bridge include a second left-turn lane on the ramp from westbound U.S. Highway 12 to southbound County Road 101, a wider sidewalk, a higher bridge railing, and a smoother ride, Mike Barnes, Metro District Engineer with MnDOT, said.
"I know there’s inconveniences but when you have a project like this you don’t have to come back in again in another year, this is here for a number of years, so this is great," Barnes said.
The city of Wayzata and MnDOT say the new bridge will make it safer and help improve the flow of traffic in the area.
“I want to end on the really happy note that the next time you see a Hennepin County truck on 101 it will probably be to plow snow or clear debris, but not because we are rebuilding this road,” Callison said.
The opening of the bridge was initially slated for late October but was delayed to early November. Last month, the project was delayed again until mid-November. The ramps on the east side of the bridge — the ramp from U.S. Highway 12 west to County Road 101 north and the ramp from County Road 101 north to U.S. Highway 12 east — reopened in mid-August.
Although the bridge is open, crews will have to return in the spring to wrap things up, such as doing permanent striping, permanent turf establishment, a special surface finish on the abutments and piers, and paint the concrete bridge rail and ornamental rail work, David Aeikens of MnDOT said in a news release. This work will require some lane closures on the bridge next year.
MnDOT and Hennepin County worked together on the roughly $4 million bridge project.
“This is an excellent example of the projects we really hope we can do more in this region, more across the state, what we really want to be able to do is to continue to do partnerships and hopefully get more support for the state and federal with funding so we can keep doing these projects," Barnes said.
The project’s website is www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy12andcountyroad101bridge.