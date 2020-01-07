PLYMOUTH — At dusk, bundled in winter jackets, cozy hats and mittens, families trekked onto to the candlelit Luce Light State Trail in Plymouth for the annual Candlelight Walk put on by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
”We want people to enjoy the lands and trail we maintain for them to use,” Linda Radimecky, Afton Area Interpretive Naturalist for the DNR, told Lakeshore Weekly News. “The candlelight events are great ways to get people outside while safely enjoying the beauty and serenity of walking along a candlelit trail. And the staff love talking with the event participants.”
The event featured luminaries — some with candles in plastic pails, some in crafted ice containers — that lit up one mile of the trail, starting at Vicksburg Lane, making for a two-mile roundtrip hike for participants.
At the end of the hike was a bonfire, marshmallows, cider and hot chocolate.
Around 700 people attended the walk and staff handed out many dog treats to dog-attendees, Radimecky said.
The DNR is hosting several other candlelight events this winter. The website is dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/candlelight_events.html.