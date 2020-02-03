PLYMOUTH — For Plymouth’s 31st Fire and Ice Festival, the warm weather made all the difference as around 5,000 people trekked out to Parkers Lake Park on Saturday, Feb. 1, to have all kinds of winter fun on Parkers Lake.
The festival featured several activities, including recycling bin races, a youth ice fishing contest, hayrides, a pony ride, sled dog rides, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling, box hockey, snowshoeing, milk jug curling and more.
Alyssa Fram, recreation supervisor for Plymouth Parks and Recreation, said her favorite thing about the event is “The overall community feel we try to bring to this event."
“There are a lot of community organizations as well as businesses that we work with to try to make this happen and they really enjoy it as well," Fram added.
Accompanying the festival is an annual medallion hunt — a glass and metal medallion that reads “Plymouth Parks & Recreation Fire & Ice” is hidden every year in a city park. Clues are posted on the city website every Thursday in January until the medallion is found. This year, it only took two clues for resident Riley Smith to find the medallion under the walking bridge at St. Mary’s Park. Smith will receive $250 for his sleuthing skills.
“One of our fans of the parks, who likes to check out the parks every year and check them out with a fine-tooth comb,” Fram said about Smith. “He actually won two or three years ago. He’s a die-hard scavenger hunter. We had a lot of people come out to check out the medallion.”
The festival included some new activities this year, which the city was pretty excited about, according to Fram. Leading up to the festival, Plymouth kids were invited to participate in a coloring contest, which was judged on stage at the festival.
Another new activity at this year’s event was the scavenger hunt. Kids and their parents were to visit the six activities on the stamp card and return the card. The completed cards were entered into a drawing.