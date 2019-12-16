MINNETONKA — Mr. and Mrs. Claus visited Minnetonka on Saturday, Dec. 14, to meet with children and families at the Minnetonka Winter Farmers Market.
The market features honey, jams, winter vegetables, meats, gifts and more, according to the city’s website. The Dec. 14 market included a special visit from the North Pole's most famous residents. Kids of all ages sat on Santa’s lap and gave the jolly man letters and told him what they wanted for Christmas.
"The December Minnetonka Farmers Market is held at a time when many families are shopping for gifts and may be looking for free activities," Minnetonka Farmers Market Manager Bonnie Hanna-Powers said. "Inviting Santa to join us at the market means that families can choose to shop locally, while maintaining the really special tradition of visiting Santa. He adds a festive note, which people of all ages enjoy."
The event also featured music from the musical group King Baron, a jazz trio.
The Minnetonka Winter Farmers Market only has four dates, with two more this winter — Jan. 11 and Feb. 8, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Minnetonka Community Center at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
"The Minnetonka Farmers Market brings neighbors together in the same space and offers local, healthy food, as well as opportunities to exchange information and ideas," Hanna-Powers said. "We’re also helping small local businesses get started and then grow. By offering farmers market dates from November through February, those community ties continue to build over the winter months."
The Minnetonka Farmers Market website is minnetonkamn.gov/farmersmarket.