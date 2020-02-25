WAYZATA — Ice angling isn’t for those without patience. This lesson, and many others were learned, on Saturday, Feb. 22, during the YMCA and Wayzata Sailing’s ice fishing event on Lake Minnetonka.
The mild day, with the temperature climbing into the low 40s, saw around 125 folks out on the lake, some in sweatshirts rather than jackets, hoping to catch some fish and learn some skills.
Many families with children came out to the event, held several yards out from the Wayzata Community Sailing Center on a frozen Wayzata Bay. It was a catch-and-release event, so no fish were taken home, but attendees did take away a bit more knowledge about the outdoor sport.
“The YMCA, Wayzata Sailing Center and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have a great partnership that was formed through summer camp programs,” Hank Carlson from the Ridgedale YMCA told Lakeshore Weekly News. “This was an opportunity to provide more experiences during the non-summer months.”
The YMCA provided program coordinators, the Wayzata Community Sailing Center provided “a perfect site” and the DNR provided fishing equipment, Carlson said. Members of the Wayzata High School fishing team also volunteer to help teach.
Staff drilled holes in the ice, and in many spots set up rods ready for anyone to come grab when a fish would bite.
Attendees learned the basics, such as to drop a line in the ice hole until they feel the bottom and then jig, or gently tug, the line so the fish believes the bait is moving on its own. Then, when they feel a tug on their line, they know it’s time to reel in the fish.
Sue Donovan, of Eden Prairie, quickly caught a small perch to much excitement from her and her friend, Rachel Burkholder, who are both fishing novices.
Carlson estimates 35-40 fish were caught during the event, including a fish that was 25 inches, which was the largest of the day.
The YMCA hopes to make this an annual event, Carlson said.