History of the Section Foreman House

In 1902, Great Northern Railroad built the Section Foreman House at 738 E. Lake St., behind what is now Starbucks, between the railroad tracks and Lake Minnetonka, for $775.

The house was built as a place for the section foreman and his family to live. A section foreman was tasked with keeping about 20 miles of railroad in good working order.

The original main entrance to the house faces north, right on the railroad tracks, but in later years historical records show there were two additions on the home. In the 1940s, the home was lifted to install concrete foundation and a basement, and records show the first floor was likely expanded toward the lake at this time to include a living room and bedroom.

In 1962, it is believed Charles N. Brooks bought the home from the railroad and added a new entrance on the south side of the house, as well as a front porch and expanded the living room. Records show Brooks may have also reroofed the additions and updated the kitchen at this time.

The city of Wayzata bought the house in 1988, and has owned the property since. For a while, the city rented the house to tenants, but it has sat vacant since the 1990s, only used to store random things like police reserve bicycles and an old ballot counter.

In recent years, the house has fallen into disrepair due to the elements and from being located so close to the railroad tracks and the lake. It has also become a target for vandals, who threw rocks through all the windows last year.