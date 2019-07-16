WAYZATA — Preservation of the Section Foreman House in Wayzata for future generations is gaining momentum. At a ceremony on Monday, July 15, the Wayzata Heritage Preservation Board and the Wayzata Historical Society unveiled a plaque highlighting the history of the historic home that sits between the railroad tracks and Lake Minnetonka in downtown Wayzata. In attendance were city staff, state Sen. David Osmek, Hennepin County Commissioner Jan Callison, representatives for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, and other stakeholders. The plaque “will be another instrument” to tell the Section Foreman House’s story, Sue Sorrentino of the Wayzata Historical Society, said during the dedication ceremony. The Great Northern Railroad built the Section Foreman House in 1902 as a place for the section foreman and his family to live. A section foreman was tasked with keeping about 20 miles of railroad in good working order. The original home was 32 feet by 16 feet, but over the years it saw additions and improvements. The city of Wayzata bought the house in 1988, and in recent years it has fallen into disrepair. The Section Foreman House is believed to be the last one of its kind in Minnesota, and for years there have been efforts to preserve the piece of Wayzata history. “There’s a lot of momentum now, more so than probably has ever been” to preserve the house, Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said during the ceremony. In June, the Wayzata City Council gave the city’s Heritage Preservation Board the go ahead to apply to get the Section Foreman House on the National Register of Historic Places. Nate Leding, the chair of the preservation board, told Lakeshore Weekly News they will turn in the application in October. Then, at a July 2 City Council meeting, the Wayzata City Council approved $60,000 in funds for a stabilization plan to shore up the Section Foreman House in the short term until “grander improvements” can be made, Dahl said during the ceremony. “It (the Section Foreman House) is in shaky shape, so it’s a good thing we’re getting at it, lest it fall down and become just historical lumber instead of a house,” Mayor Ken Willcox said during the meeting. Stabilization efforts will be done later this summer and fall. John Crippen, of New History, said during the ceremony that his company is “proud” to be helping out with the project. “This is what we love to do, is to take old places that have created a sense of place and help reimagine with communities to make them into a new place. So taking the best from the old and channeling it into a new future that works for folks,” Crippen said. “When we can do that — celebrate the history and have a modern purpose — we get a win-win for everybody involved.” Initial work will include stabilizing the house, keeping the water out of the basement, and getting it ready to withstand another Minnesota winter. In the future, the plan is to transform the Section Foreman House into a place the people of Wayzata can enjoy for years to come. “As we lay the groundwork for the future, it’s also important that we’re embracing our past. And this designation is an important step of many that will come in the next year or two to make this site available to the public,” Andrew Mullin, the board chair of the nonprofit Lake Effect Conservancy, said during the ceremony. The conservancy was created to advocate and raise private money to support construction of the Lake Effect Project, which aims to revitalize downtown Wayzata and better connect people to Lake Minnetonka.
Wayzata’s Lake Effect Project
Restoring the Section Foreman House to its former glory is part of the Lake Effect Project. The multi-phase project calls for a boardwalk between two of Wayzata’s historic lakefront buildings, the Section Foreman House and the Depot. At the Section Foreman House site, the Lake Effect Project calls for a full restoration of the house, the creation of an Echo Park, improved access to the site, public restrooms, restoration of the nearby wetlands and improvements to the nearby holding pond. “This lakefront effort is more than a source of beautification and recreation. It also provides us an opportunity to do educational opportunities around the history and the environment,” Mullin said. “In the end, this site will be an interactive learning center.” STEM education programs, provided by the YMCA and other local stakeholders, are in its second summer outside the Section Foreman House, and later this summer historic programs will be offered at the site, Mullin said. Once the house is fully restored, the intent is to offer similar programming. The first phase of the Lake Effect Project will begin this fall, with construction on Lake Street and to build a plaza at the municipal parking lot next to CoV. “It’s really fitting that, at a time when in two months you’re going to see a lot of construction on Lake Street moving forward with the Lake Street plan, that we’re here,” Dahl said during the ceremony, “and the plaque is really a symbol of preservation to complement all the things that are happening — we’re also preserving what’s really important to the community.”
WAYZATA — Preservation of the Section Foreman House in Wayzata for future generations is gaining momentum.
At a ceremony on Monday, July 15, the Wayzata Heritage Preservation Board and the Wayzata Historical Society unveiled a plaque highlighting the history of the historic home that sits between the railroad tracks and Lake Minnetonka in downtown Wayzata.
In attendance were city staff, state Sen. David Osmek, Hennepin County Commissioner Jan Callison, representatives for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, and other stakeholders.
The plaque “will be another instrument” to tell the Section Foreman House’s story, Sue Sorrentino of the Wayzata Historical Society, said during the dedication ceremony.
The Great Northern Railroad built the Section Foreman House in 1902 as a place for the section foreman and his family to live. A section foreman was tasked with keeping about 20 miles of railroad in good working order.
The original home was 32 feet by 16 feet, but over the years it saw additions and improvements. The city of Wayzata bought the house in 1988, and in recent years it has fallen into disrepair.
The Section Foreman House is believed to be the last one of its kind in Minnesota, and for years there have been efforts to preserve the piece of Wayzata history.
“There’s a lot of momentum now, more so than probably has ever been” to preserve the house, Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said during the ceremony.
In June, the Wayzata City Council gave the city’s Heritage Preservation Board the go ahead to apply to get the Section Foreman House on the National Register of Historic Places. Nate Leding, the chair of the preservation board, told Lakeshore Weekly News they will turn in the application in October.
Then, at a July 2 City Council meeting, the Wayzata City Council approved $60,000 in funds for a stabilization plan to shore up the Section Foreman House in the short term until “grander improvements” can be made, Dahl said during the ceremony.
“It (the Section Foreman House) is in shaky shape, so it’s a good thing we’re getting at it, lest it fall down and become just historical lumber instead of a house,” Mayor Ken Willcox said during the meeting.
Stabilization efforts will be done later this summer and fall. John Crippen, of New History, said during the ceremony that his company is “proud” to be helping out with the project.
“This is what we love to do, is to take old places that have created a sense of place and help reimagine with communities to make them into a new place. So taking the best from the old and channeling it into a new future that works for folks,” Crippen said. “When we can do that — celebrate the history and have a modern purpose — we get a win-win for everybody involved.”
Initial work will include stabilizing the house, keeping the water out of the basement, and getting it ready to withstand another Minnesota winter. In the future, the plan is to transform the Section Foreman House into a place the people of Wayzata can enjoy for years to come.
“As we lay the groundwork for the future, it’s also important that we’re embracing our past. And this designation is an important step of many that will come in the next year or two to make this site available to the public,” Andrew Mullin, the board chair of the nonprofit Lake Effect Conservancy, said during the ceremony. The conservancy was created to advocate and raise private money to support construction of the Lake Effect Project, which aims to revitalize downtown Wayzata and better connect people to Lake Minnetonka.
Wayzata’s Lake
Effect Project
Restoring the Section Foreman House to its former glory is part of the Lake Effect Project. The multi-phase project calls for a boardwalk between two of Wayzata’s historic lakefront buildings, the Section Foreman House and the Depot.
At the Section Foreman House site, the Lake Effect Project calls for a full restoration of the house, the creation of an Echo Park, improved access to the site, public restrooms, restoration of the nearby wetlands and improvements to the nearby holding pond.
“This lakefront effort is more than a source of beautification and recreation. It also provides us an opportunity to do educational opportunities around the history and the environment,” Mullin said. “In the end, this site will be an interactive learning center.”
STEM education programs, provided by the YMCA and other local stakeholders, are in its second summer outside the Section Foreman House, and later this summer historic programs will be offered at the site, Mullin said. Once the house is fully restored, the intent is to offer similar programming.
The first phase of the Lake Effect Project will begin this fall, with construction on Lake Street and to build a plaza at the municipal parking lot next to CoV.
“It’s really fitting that, at a time when in two months you’re going to see a lot of construction on Lake Street moving forward with the Lake Street plan, that we’re here,” Dahl said during the ceremony, “and the plaque is really a symbol of preservation to complement all the things that are happening — we’re also preserving what’s really important to the community.”