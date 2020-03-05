PLYMOUTH — A public hearing has been set for March 10 for the Vicksburg Lane Pavement Rehabilitation Project, according to a news release from the city of Plymouth.
The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., the release says.
During the public hearing, the City Council will decide whether or not to proceed with the proposed project. Residents will be able to speak about the project, the release says.
A notice about the public hearing has been mailed to affected property owners, the release says.
The Vicksburg Lane project includes reclaiming or removing the pavement and paving a new roadway surface from State Highway 55 to County Road 6, according to the city’s project website.
The project also includes several other improvements, the release says. They are:
- Installation of a trail on the east side of Vicksburg Lane from 32nd Avenue to the access to Vicksburg Marketplace.
- Replacement of portions of the trail on the west side of Vicksburg Lane.
- The installation of concrete pedestrian ramps, in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
- Replacement of a minimal amount of concrete curb and gutter where it is in poor condition.
- Repairs to water main valves and storm sewer catch basins.
- Construction is anticipated to for summer and fall of 2020, the project website says.
The project website is bit.ly/2VuBRpQ.