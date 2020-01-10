PLYMOUTH — The 31st annual Plymouth Fire & Ice winter festival is set for Saturday, Feb. 1, at Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6 and Niagara Lane, according to a news release from the city.
The release says the festival will feature:
- Hayrides
- Food trucks
- Pony and sled-dog rides
- Recycling bin races
- Miniature golf on the ice
- Snow bowling and ice games
- Box hockey
- Ice skating
- Youth ice fishing contest
- Sledding
- Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing
- A bonfire
- Character appearances including Ana, Elsa and Olaf and TC Bear
- The SKOL Drumline
- A magician
Attendees can warm up by the bonfire with s’mores and hot chocolate, sponsored by Step by Step Montessori. Fireworks, sponsored by Plymouth Civic League, will begin at 6:30 p.m. All activities are weather permitting, the release says.
New this year
New this year to the festival is a coloring contest. The contest coloring sheet can be downloaded at plymouthmn.gov. The entries are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and can be dropped off at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., or the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N, the release says.
All art supplies can be used in the contest, except computer editing software. The contest will be judged in four categories — age 5 and younger, age 9-12 and age 13-17. The judging and winner announcement will be held during Fire & Ice at 4:30 p.m. at the Showmobile stage. The winner of each category will get a $30 Target gift card, the release says.
Also new this year is the Fire & Ice Scavenger Hunt. Festival attendees can stop by the Showmobile stage and pick up scavenger hunt cards and collect stamps at several activities during the event. Completed stamp cards need to be returned to the stage area by 5:45 p.m. and completed cards will be entered into a drawing — winners will receive gift cards, the release says.
The Fire & Ice event schedule is at bit.ly/2QG4gX3.