PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth is seeking public feedback on playground designs for two parks, according to a news release from the city.
The city is hosting two open houses on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Plymouth Creek Center. The first is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss Swan Lake Park and its new proposed playground and the second is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss West Medicine Lake Park and its new proposed playground, the release says.
Residents are invited to review plans and concepts for the parks and vote for their preferred playground, the releases says.
West Medicine Lake Park is located at 1920 W Medicine Lake Drive. The park features a beach, a boat launch, a basketball court, bike rack and more.
Swan Lake Park is located at 4480 Quinwood Lane N. The park features a basketball court, playground, walking trails and more, the release says.