PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth launched a free app called myPlymouth powered by SeeClickFix where residents can connect with the city, according to a news release.
Residents can submit questions and alert the city to problems like potholes, code enforcement, snow removal, playground issues, street signs and more, the release says.
Using the app, residents can track the progress of their alert and follow up with city staff, the release says.
“This tool streamlines how residents ask questions or report issues to the city,” Project Coordinator Sonya Rippe said in the release. “From a staff perspective, myPlymouth also helps us improve efficiency when dispatching and tracking the progress of requests, and makes communicating with residents seamless.”
The app is accessible at all hours and is a single point of access for many issues and inquiries which allows staff to efficiently and quickly respond, the release says.
To get access to the app, residents can visit the city website at plymouthmn.gov/myPlymouth or download it via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, the release says.