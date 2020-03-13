PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth is offering rebates for water efficiency improvement projects, according to a news release from the city.
Property owners who apply for rebates will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Projects that may be eligible include replacing inefficient devices with WaterSense or Energy Star devices or completing an irrigation audit, the release says.
Any residential or commercial property owner who is a customer of the municipal water supply is eligible, the release says.
The rebates are available for 75% of the cost of the item with specific maximums that can be found at plymouthmn.gov/waterefficiencyrebate.
Rebate funds are limited and will be issued until June 30, 2022, or until they run out. Devices must be purchased after March 1, 2020, to qualify for the rebate and be installed within the city of Plymouth, the release says.
The program is funded, in part, by a grant from the Metropolitan Council to establish a program to reduce municipal water use, the release says.
The program’s website is plymouthmn.gov/waterefficiencyrebate.