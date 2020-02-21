PLYMOUTH — Hundreds of residents filled the Plymouth City Council chambers on Wednesday, Feb. 19, as the city's Planning Commission discussed a controversial 319-home development proposal for the former Hollydale Golf Course land.
The Planning Commission reviewed the environmental assessment worksheet (EAW) and pre-application sketch plan for the proposed development at 4710 Holly Lane.
After nearly three hours of public testimony from residents concerned about the proposed development, the Planning Commission, which was down three members, approved a resolution to send the EAW to the City Council with several notes about further research that needs to be done.
The Plymouth City Council plans to discuss the proposed development at its March 10 meeting.
The development
The developers, GW Land Development of MN, LLC, hope to build 319 single-family homes and a public park on 128 acres of the 158-acre property (30 acres in the southeast corner of the property are wetlands).
The homes would range in size and price, with the smallest homes, called villas, being geared toward empty-nesters. The villas would be priced between $550,000 and $900,000. The mid-sized homes would range from $600,000-$900,000, while the largest homes would be priced between $800,000-$1.5 million.
Developers also included an alternative plan with 318 homes and almost the same layout, except the alternative plan would not have a four-way intersection in the southwest corner of the property.
Jake Walesch of GW Land Development said they have two plans so they could do a traffic study on them at the same time.
Testimony
Twenty people provided testimony during the public comment portion of the meeting. Each person who spoke testified against the proposed development.
Testimony touched on a variety of topics, ranging from people's love of golf and the need for a golf course in Plymouth, to concerns people have with the project and how it would affect nearby neighborhoods.
“I have been playing golf for at least, and you won’t believe it, 75 years and I like playing golf there, but I also like the green space,” James Thompson testified, explaining he’d like to see the land as a golf course or kept as green space.
Many others spoke about traffic in the area and feeling unsafe as pedestrians, noting congestion would get worse if more than 300 homes are built in the area.
“Turning onto Vicksburg Road from my house is already a big problem, so it’s important to notice that with more congestion around the area, nobody will be positively affected,” 17-year-old Ryan Kraemer testified. “As a cross-country runner, of course, we have to worry about the safety of people walking and running on the streets.”
Another testifier asked about mercury levels in the soil due to a specific herbicide often used on golf courses to kill snow mold.
“There were some elevated levels of mercury, I think to assess the mercury issue, there is a lot of information that this commission ought to be asking for on the level of contamination on the golf course — whether it's going to be a development, whether it’s going to be golf course, whether nothing happens to it, I think it’s really critical that you understand the extent to which there may be mercury around the property,” Adam Hufta testified.
Paul Hillen, one of the leaders of Preserve Hollydale, a group of neighbors trying to prevent the development of the 158-acre golf course, spoke about drainage issues his neighborhood, Autumn Hills, has had and his belief that it will get worse if the land is developed.
“We’re going to hold the city and the developer responsible for damages and the complete resolution of the issue,” Hillen said. “We’ll also ask the city to set aside over $5 million from the current owners, the developer and the city to repair the inevitable damages that will result before construction starts.”
Hillen’s testimony was met with a round of applause from the public. Many speakers heard clapping after their testimony, which Planning Commission Chair Marc Anderson attempted to quell with many taps of his gavel to no avail.
Commission Discussion
After almost three hours of testimony, the Planning Commission discussed the EAW and the sketch plan.
“I’m inclined to recommend approval of the EAW not because I don’t think there are environmental effects, potential environmental effects that this potential project could create, but because I’m confident this city’s standard development review process can adequately address those potential environmental effects,” Planning Commission member Justin Markell said.
In regards to the sketch plan, Commission member Julie Witt said, “The density is too much, it’s a nonstarter for me and I’ll just leave it at that.”
The Planning Commission voted to ask the developer to research and provide more information to the City Council about several topics brought up by testifiers, including the rusty patch bumble bee population in the area, mercury levels in the soil and drainage issues, as well as concerns the traffic study did not appropriately study the impact additional vehicle traffic would have on the congestion issues at the intersection of 49th Place and Comstock Lane and the cut through on 45th Avenue to Dunkirk Lane.
What's next
The EAW, sketch plan and comments sent or made during the Planning Commission meeting will be passed on to the City Council, which will review the proposal at its March 10 meeting. The Preserve Hollydale Group has asked residents concerned about the development to attend the meeting and give testimony against the development.
The City Council can ask for an environmental impact statement (EIS), which is a more in-depth look at how construction and a development would affect the environment of the area, if it feels the EAW has not sufficiently addressed any environmental concerns due to construction. If the Council does not feel an EIS is necessary, it does not need to approve or deny the EAW.
The City Council does not have to approve or deny the sketch plan, but it will give the developer feedback on it, which gives GW Land Development an idea of whether later plans will be approved by the City Council.
After the March 10 meeting, the developer can decide whether or not it wants to proceed with the project. If it does, it has to submit applications for a comprehensive plan amendment and a rezoning and preliminary plat, both of which will take some time to prepare, Community Development Director Steve Juetten told Lakeshore Weekly News.
Those applications will be reviewed by staff and then be presented to the Planning Commission for a recommendation and then to the City Council. This could take from 90 to 120 days from when the developer submits the application to the city, Juetten said.
If the comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning and preliminary plat are approved, then GW Land Development would complete construction plans and apply for permits, Juetten explained.