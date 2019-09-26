PLYMOUTH — Join officers of the Plymouth Police Department on National Coffee with a Cop Day on Oct. 2 and get to know the department in an informal setting.
The department will visit with residents from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Caribou Coffee at 16725 County Road 24, according to a news release from the city of Plymouth.
The annual event encourages communication and positive interactions between law enforcement and the public, the release says.
Attendees can ask questions of officers while enjoying a cup of coffee and see the inside of a squad car.