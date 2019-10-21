PLYMOUTH — Early morning of Saturday, Oct. 19, volunteers donned boots and gloves to help the city of Plymouth with its buckthorn problem.
The Buckthorn Busts are an annual way for residents to help the city clean up some of the natural areas facing an invasive species. This year, the busts are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays Oct. 19, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 at Maple Creek Park at 16099 27th Avenue N. and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 at Hardenbergh Open Space at 18025 12th Avenue N., according to the city’s website.
Buckthorn in nonnative to Minnesota, city forester Paul Buck told Lakeshore Weekly News, and when it is introduced into an area it chokes out other plants and creates a monoculture.
Because it is nonnative, nothing will eat it and then there are fewer birds and fewer insects in the area. The plant also “spreads like wildfire,” Buck said: If you have one plant, next year it will double.
Three years ago the neighborhood stepped up and decided they wanted to get rid of some of the buckthorn on city property, Buck told the paper, and that’s how the buckthorn busts got started.
The city is also encouraging homeowners take a look at their own properties for buckthorn. Fall is the best time to do it, Buck said. While the leaves of plants and trees native to Minnesota will turn yellow and red and then fall, buckthorn leaves stay green, making them easily identifiable in autumn. Buckthorn has to be pulled out by its root or, if it is trimmed, the root has to be treated so it too is killed, Buck said. If not, the plant will grow back next year.
If property owners find buckthorn on their property, the city will loan them weed wrenches, year-round. Buck noted the weed wrenches will be in use during the Buckthorn Busts Saturdays. Anyone interested in renting a weed wrench can call Plymouth maintenance at 763-509-5950.
Event details about the Buckthorn Busts are at plymouthmn.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/10301/271.