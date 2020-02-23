PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth’s annual low-cost tree and shrub sale begins Sunday, March 1, with orders accepted through Friday, May 1, a news release from the city says.
Before placing an order online, residents can get help choosing the right trees, shrubs and fruit plants from city forestry staff during two events:
- The tree and shrub sale preview is 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility at 14900 23rd Ave. N.
- Discover Plymouth is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the Plymouth Creek Center at 14800 34th Ave. N.
The city selects plants that are well-adapted to local growing conditions and resistant to pests and diseases. These plants serve as good replacements for ash trees affected by emerald ash borer or invasive species like buckthorn, the release says.
Most of the trees for sale are 5-6 feet tall and are bare-root, meaning they do not have soil on the roots. Bare-root trees cost less money and are easier to transport. They also have 200% more roots than balled or burlapped plants and are easy to plant, the releases says.
The evergreen species come in pots and are 2-3 feet tall. The shrubs are bare root and are 2-3 feet tall, the release says.
Purchased trees and shrubs will be available for pickup from 3-6 p.m. from Friday, May 8, to noon Saturday, May 9, at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility, the release says.
Any leftover trees will be sold from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 9, at the Maintenance Facility, the release says.
The city's tree and shrub sale website is plymouthmn.gov/treesale.