PLYMOUTH — The 10th annual Fire & Ice festival medallion hunt started on Jan. 9 with the first clue posted on plymouthmn.gov, according to a news release from the city of Plymouth.

More clues to find the medallion will be published on Thursdays — Jan. 16, 22 and 30, or until someone finds the medallion, the release says.

The first person who finds the medallion will receive a $250 prize. Only Plymouth residents are eligible, the release says.

The medallion webpage is bit.ly/2R0nDZL. The Fire & Ice festival will be held Feb. 1 at at Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6.

Frances Stevenson is a reporter for the Lakeshore Weekly News, covering the communities around Lake Minnetonka.

