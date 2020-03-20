PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Summer Teen Volunteer Program is seeking applicants for its Summer Teen Volunteer Program, according to a news release from the city.
The program is geared toward teenagers aged 14 and older. Volunteers can gain leadership skills and job experience while working with children in the summer recreation programs, including playgrounds, theater, sports, art and more, the release says.
Applicants can select the programs, locations and times they are interested in. Transportation is not provided, the release says.
Applications for the program are due Friday, April 17. Potential volunteers are interviewed and references will be called, the release says.
A mandatory training session is set for 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, and more training sessions may be required, depending on placements, the release says.
More information and applications can be found at plymouthmn.gov/volunteeropportunities or 762-509-5230.