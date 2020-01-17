PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth is hosting its annual Belgian Waffle Breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 26, according to a news release from the city.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N, the release says.
The breakfast serves as a fundraiser for senior programming in Plymouth. The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat, made-from-scratch waffles from Dad’s Belgian Waffle Company alongside sausage, coffee, juice and toppings for the waffles, the release says.
The event costs $7 for attendees ages 6 and older and $4 for attendees under the age of 5, the release says.